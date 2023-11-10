Two teens charged with making terroristic threats against Seguin High School, SPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teens from Seguin are charged with making what police are calling ‘terroristic threats’ against Seguin High School.

The Seguin Police Department says it was made aware of a video making the rounds on social media that included threats against the campus, and two teens featured in the video were later identified as Isiah Heider, 18, and Franklin Naiper, 19. According to a Friday release, both suspects are from Seguin.

SPD says warrants were issued for both teens for one count of making a terroristic threat.

Heider and Naiper were both arrested and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail on Thursday night, just hours after the video caught the attention of law enforcement and the Seguin Independent School District.

A judge set bond for each suspect at $100,000.

In a Friday release, SPD says there is an increased presence of police at and around Seguin High School heading into the weekend.

The investigation continues, and there is no word on any other suspects.