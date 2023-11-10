KTSA KTSA Logo

Two teens charged with making terroristic threats against Seguin High School, SPD

By Christian Blood
November 10, 2023 10:00AM CST
Share
Two teens charged with making terroristic threats against Seguin High School, SPD
Seguin High School

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teens from Seguin are charged with making what police are calling ‘terroristic threats’ against Seguin High School.

The Seguin Police Department says it was made aware of a video making the rounds on social media that included threats against the campus, and two teens featured in the video were later identified as Isiah Heider, 18, and Franklin Naiper, 19. According to a Friday release, both suspects are from Seguin.

SPD says warrants were issued for both teens for one count of making a terroristic threat.

Heider and Naiper were both arrested and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail on Thursday night, just hours after the video caught the attention of law enforcement and the Seguin Independent School District.

A judge set bond for each suspect at $100,000.

In a Friday release, SPD says there is an increased presence of police at and around Seguin High School heading into the weekend.

The investigation continues, and there is no word on any other suspects.

More about:
arrested
Franklin Naiper
Isiah Heider
Seguin High School
Seguin Police Department
Terroristic Threat

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Parking lot at The Rim shopping center sealed off after shopper spots grenade, device turned out to be fake
2

Bexar County Sheriff: Teens suspected of killing woman in drive-by shooting arrested
3

Canyon Lake man arrested, drugs and guns seized in bust
4

San Antonio Police: Body found behind Northwest side laundromat, victim dead from gunshot wound
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man found shot to death behind San Antonio laundromat