Two walk-up COVID-19 testing sites opening Thursday as cases in Bexar County surpass 1700
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Bexar County has climbed to 1,761, an increase of 84 since Tuesday. Fifty-four of the positive cases are from the jail, where efforts are underway to test all inmates and personnel, even those who have no symptoms. A total of 239 inmates and 49 staff at the jail have tested positive for the virus.
Sheriff Javier Salazar, who was at the COVID-19 briefing Wednesday evening, says they are nearly done testing all deputies and other workers at the jail, but they have about 2,000 more inmates to go. He says three inmates who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have been released on bond and Metro Health is following up.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported Wednesday that a Hispanic man in his 60s had passed away, bringing the number of coronavirus-related deaths to 53. Sixty patients are in hospitals, 21 are on ventilators and 834 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.
Meanwhile, Metro Health and the San Antonio Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Health Program plan to open two walk-up COVID-19 test sites Thursday.
No appointments are required to get tested at the Las Palmas Library or Woodlawn Lake park. Those locations will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm.
If you have a cough, fever, difficulty breathing, body aches or muscle pain, chills, a headache, loss of taste or smell or a sore throat, you can be tested at the walk in clinics. You can also get tested if you have a chronic health condition, such as diabetes, blood pressure, lung disease or heart disease. If you are 65 or older or have traveled in the last two weeks, you also qualify to take the test.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department have also added more mobile COVID-19 test collection cites for residents at no cost.
“My team is working every day to contain the virus and limit its impact, so we must provide resources in the areas of greatest need. By bringing no-cost COVID-19 testing sites into our neighborhoods, we are able to reach people that may not be able to access testing that is far from their home. We will continue to provide resources to our vulnerable communities in need because we are committed to addressing health inequities,” said Dr. Dawn Emerick, Director of Metro Health.
You can get a breakdown of the numbers and the latest information on the novel coronavirus in our community at the City of San Antonio’s COVID-19 website.