TxDOT announces weekend road closures as Loop 1604 North Expansion Project continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Road closures on the Northwest side will cause some traffic headaches this weekend.

TxDOT says construction on the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project starts back up again Friday night.

That means between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, the following closures will have drivers looking for detours:

IH-10 Eastbound/Westbound Main lanes through the Loop 1604 Interchange

Loop 1604 Eastbound/Westbound Main lanes through the IH-10 Interchange

Loop 1604 Eastbound/Westbound Frontage Road between IH-10 Eastbound and Westbound Frontage Road

TxDOT is also closing the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes from Blanco to Bitters for a repaving project.

The lanes will be closed throughout the weekend, weather permitting.