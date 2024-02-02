TxDOT: Full weekend closure during Loop 1604 North Expansion Project

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You can expect delays over the weekend as the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project continues.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, the Texas Department of Transportation will fully close the Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes from the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp to the Bitters Road entrance ramp.

The eastbound mainlanes from Blanco Road exit ramp to Stone Oak Parkway will also be closed for a traffic switch.

Detour Information:

Loop 1604 WB Mainlanes

Loop 1604 WB mainlane traffic will utilize the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp and continue on the WB frontage road through the Stone Oak Parkway, Huebner Road, and Bitters Road intersections, then re-enter the WB mainlanes of Loop 1604 via the entrance ramp east of NW Military Highway.

Loop 1604 EB Mainlanes

Loop 1604 EB mainlane traffic will utilize the Blanco Road exit ramp and continue on the EB frontage road through the Blano Road and Stone Oak Parkway intersections, then re-enter the EB mainlanes of Loop 1604 via the entrance ramp east of Stone Oak Parkway.