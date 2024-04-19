TxDOT: Major Closures This Weekend for the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There will be more road closures as the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project continues on the Northwest side.

TxDOT says there will be a full closure at the Loop 1604 / IH-10 interchange.

Crews will be installing a set of steel beams for the flyover ramps.

So from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the following will be closed:

Loop 1604 westbound and eastbound main lanes at the I-10 interchange

Loop 1604 westbound and eastbound frontage roads at the I-10 interchange

Loop 1604 westbound and eastbound collector-distributors

All four cloverleaf ramps at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange

I-10 westbound frontage road at the Loop 1604 interchange

Local law enforcement will direct traffic through the intersections throughout the weekend.

Keep in mind that construction schedules could change, depending on the weather.