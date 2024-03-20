TxDOT to begin litter pickup along highways in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of New Braunfels is announcing regularly scheduled litter pickup along highways within the city limits.

In a Wednesday release, the city confirms the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be hiring contractors to remove trash, garbage, and other items including scrap metal, rags, paper, wood, plastic, glass, and rubber products including tires that are discarded along highways listed below.

“In an effort to help keep New Braunfels beautiful, the City reached out to TxDOT with our concerns about litter along Loop 337 and State Highway 46,” said City Manager Robert Camareno. “We were thrilled to receive the great news that TxDOT will be launching this litter contract in New Braunfels. We appreciate our partnership with TxDOT and their help in keeping New Braunfels clean and beautiful.”

Cleanup locations:

All of Loop 337 with pickup to occur quarterly

State Highway 46 South from FM 758 to IH-35 with pickup to occur quarterly

State Highway 46 West from Loop 337 to US 281 with pickup to occur quarterly

IH-35 from Cibolo Creek to the Hays County Line with pickup to occur monthly

IH-35, State Highway 46, and Loop 337 are state and federally owned roadways that are maintained by TxDOT.

For more information about the Texas Department of Transportation visit www.txdot.gov.

You can learn more about the Don’t Mess with Texas anti-litter campaign by clicking here.