TxDOT to break ground on Segment 4 of Loop 1604 North Expansion

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may seem like a headache right now, but the Texas Department of Transportation is betting the Loop 1604 North Expansion will ease traffic congestion on the North Side once it is complete.

With work already underway at the interchange of Loop 1604 and IH-10, another phase of construction is about to begin.

TxDOT is announcing a groundbreaking ceremony for Segment 4, which includes $218 million of transportation investments along approximately 4 miles of the corridor from US 281 to Redland Rd. Planned improvements include the expansion of the mainlanes from 4 lanes to 10 lanes across, including a high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction, operational improvements at intersections, and bicyclist and pedestrian accommodations on the frontage roads.

The ceremony will take place Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

This transformative Texas Clear Lanes project is a $1.4 billion investment in 23-miles of transportation improvements designed to increase mobility, reduce congestion, and enhance safety on one of the most congested corridors in the state. The project includes plans for six segments of construction on the Loop 1604 corridor from SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) to I-35.