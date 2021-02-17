TxDOT urges drivers to stay off the roads
18 wheeler jackknifed on IH-35 Northbound in Selma.
Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Stay off the roads. That’s the word from TxDOT this morning as rain continues to fall and temperatures hover at or just below freezing.
This is causing extremely dangerous conditions on roads across the region.
Some streets are covered in up to two inches of ice, especially in the Hill Country and in New Braunfels.
That’s causing vehicles to slide off roads, tractor trailers to jackknife and those who do venture out run the risk of getting stranded on the side of the road while they wait for conditions to improve.