TxDOT: Weekend closures planned for I-10, Loop 1604 interchange

By Christian Blood
February 16, 2024 10:48AM CST
Texas Department of Public Safety – Loop 1604 Expansion Project

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning more weekend closures at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, February 16 through 5 a.m. on Monday, February 19, the following closures will be closed during ongoing bridge construction:

  • Connectors on westbound Loop 1604 to both directions of I-10.
  • Frontage road on westbound Loop 1604 at I-10 Interchange.
  • Frontage road on eastbound I-10 between eastbound and westbound Loop 1604 frontage roads.
  • Westbound Loop 1604 collector-distributor and Loop 1604 westbound right lane closure at I-10 Interchange.
  • I-10 westbound exit ramp to westbound Loop 1604.

You can get a closer look at TxDOT’s Loop 1604 Expansion Project by clicking here.

