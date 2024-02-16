TxDOT: Weekend closures planned for I-10, Loop 1604 interchange

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning more weekend closures at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, February 16 through 5 a.m. on Monday, February 19, the following closures will be closed during ongoing bridge construction:

Connectors on westbound Loop 1604 to both directions of I-10.

Frontage road on westbound Loop 1604 at I-10 Interchange.

Frontage road on eastbound I-10 between eastbound and westbound Loop 1604 frontage roads.

Westbound Loop 1604 collector-distributor and Loop 1604 westbound right lane closure at I-10 Interchange.

I-10 westbound exit ramp to westbound Loop 1604.

You can get a closer look at TxDOT’s Loop 1604 Expansion Project by clicking here.