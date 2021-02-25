USAA Donates $350,000 to Support Texas Families Impacted by Winter Storms
Photo: Courtesy of USAA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — USAA is helping Texas communities impacted by last weeks winter weather.
The USAA Foundation has announced a $350,000 donation that will be split up among six Texas non-profits.
Team Rubicon, San Antonio Food Bank, Haven for Hope in San Antonio, Minnie’s Food Pantry and Harmony Community Development Corporation in Dallas plus the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance.
“Thousands of USAA members and many of our 36,000 USAA employees felt the impact of last week’s storms either firsthand or through helping members impacted by the winter storms that surged across Texas,” said Harriet Dominique, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility Officer at USAA. “We want to continue to support those in need, including those facing homelessness and food insecurity.”