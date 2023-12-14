Vehicle shot up in Cibolo, police ask for help in locating shooter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Cibolo are hoping you can help them find whoever is responsible for shooting up a vehicle.

A press release from Cibolo PD states that officers were called to the 300 block of Shady Meadows Lane Wednesday morning for a damaged property call.

The officer arrived and was directed to a vehicle with several bullet holes and shell casings on the road.

During the investigation, Detectives were told by several neighbors that they had heard several loud “pops” the night before, but didn’t see anybody in the area.

Police were not called until the next day when the vehicle’s owner saw the bullet holes.

Cibolo PD says the car was the only thing hit and no injuries have been reported.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to get in touch with them.

They are hoping any business or residents with surveillance video that may contain images of the shooting to call the Cibolo Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 210-659-1999.

You may also contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 877-403-TIPS (8477).

Police say it appears the shooting is an isolated incident.