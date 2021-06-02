Veteran-owned local business donates more than $30k to BSCO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Foundation received a generous donation from Black Rifle Coffee Company on Wednesday.
The veteran-owned coffee company donated $32,000 to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to support search and rescue training.
“We established this foundation just for this reason,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. “So that if and when we develop a need for a certain type of enforcement or rescue efforts, the San Antonio business community can step in and do what they need to do to equip us to provide these services.”
Salazar said that Black Rifle Coffee Company has a history of donating time and effort to the department through holiday toy drives and a continued community partnership
“We absolutely care about our community and you guys are the ones that protect it,” Black Rifle Coffee Company Executive Vice President Mat Best said. “We’re glad to help and hopefully we can help in the future.”