VIDEO: 18-wheeler filed driving through floodwater in Texas Panhandle

By Christian Blood
July 10, 2023 11:12AM CDT
Booker Fire Department July 10, 2023

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Video footage out of the Texas Panhandle makes it appear as though a big rig truck is driving across a lake, similar to a boat.

The tractor-trailer is actually driving on a stretch of highway that was completely flooded over the weekend.

The Booker Fire Department captured footage of the 18-wheeler driving through the water and posted the content on Facebook.

Weather forecasters routinely discourage motorists from driving through floodwaters, often using the slogan, “Turn around, don’t drown.”

The Facebook post from the Booker Fire Department confirms that this stretch of highway is temporarily closed.

