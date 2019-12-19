      Weather Alert

WATCH: Cruz lights up cigar, details displeasure with federal spending bill

Dec 19, 2019 @ 5:21pm

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is not happy with the federal spending bill the U.S. Senate passed by a 71-23 vote Thursday and posted a video on Twitter Wednesday to display his displeasure.

The Republican lit up a cigar as he stood in front of a desk with a stack of papers he said was the spending bill Congress was set to approve.

“There isn’t a person alive who has read this piece of garbage,” Cruz stated.

He said while no one knows all of the details listed in the 2,313-page spending measure, the senator pulled out some highlights on issues he had with the bill.

Among his gripes was the renewal of the export-import bank and continued federal funding of Planned Parenthood.

With a cigar in hand, he turned his attention to increasing the tobacco purchasing age to 21.

“Did we have a vote on that?  Did we have a debate on that?  Did someone say ‘Maybe the states could set the tobacco age?  Maybe it doesn’t have to be the federal government.’ Nope.  No vote.  Just a deal in a smoke-filled room, forcing that result,” Cruz said as he crumpled his hand-written notes for each point he was making.

Watch the full video below:

