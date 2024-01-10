Weather Watch issued by ERCOT ahead of winter weather

Concept of energy crisis. Close up of an electric radiator surrounded of electric energy. Creative image.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Preparations are being made for cold temperatures headed for San Antonio and South Central Texas by the beginning of next week.

With this in mind, the Electric Reliability Council (ERCOT) of Texas has issued a Weather Watch for part of next week while sub-freezing temperatures set in. For now, the Weather Watch will cover Monday, January 15 through Wednesday, January 17.

The alert is intended to call attention to the possibility that high demand will be in place while temperatures are at their coldest, which could impact reserves.

ERCOT maintains the grid is ready for the coming cold weather, and an energy emergency is not expected.

Temperatures are expected to plummet late Sunday night or early Monday with the Hill Country dropping into 20s and 30s during the day, but overnight lows could drop even further.

KTSA News will keep you caught up with the changing weather conditions.