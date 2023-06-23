Wembanyama arrives to cheering crowd, hero’s welcome

Hail Victor Wembanyama the conquering hero.

Less than a day after being the number one pick in the NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio to a water cannon salute and a loud reception from Spurs fans excited he’s in the Alamo City.

The number one draft pick arrived promptly at 4 this afternoon aboard a private jet.

His arrival was covered live by all television stations.

He made his way through a select crowd of onlookers inside the fence line, signing autographs and shaking hands.

At one point the Spurs Coyote approached and handed him a bag of tacos to welcome him.

Enthusiastic fans chanted “Wemby! Wemby! Wemby!” as he made his way to a waiting limo to take him into town.

It is not known how the leading draft pick will spend his first night in his new home.