West Side stabbing leaves man dead, two detained

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are detained after a man was found stabbed to death at a West Side bus stop Monday morning.

KSAT-12 reports the man was found when the San Antonio Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check near West Poplar Street and North Zarzamora Street.

Investigators say the man had been stabbed in the chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not know if the two people detained are suspects.

The victim is believed to be in his 30s, but police do not know the motive for the stabbing.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.