KTSA KTSA Logo

Wet weekend predicted before cold front arrives next week

By Christian Blood
September 30, 2023 12:04AM CDT
Share
Wet weekend predicted before cold front arrives next week
Extreme weather, a multi vortex tornado touches down in the same field as the photographer. Very dramatic weather photograph taken near Patricia in TX, USA.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You have likely been waiting for the summertime heatwave to finally fade away, and it now looks like your wait is really coming to an end.

To start with, the National Weather Service is calling for a decent chance for thunderstorms for San Antonio, the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor with even heavier rainfall expected in the Coastal Plains. At this point in time it is hard to predict how much rain will fall where you are, but over the course of several days most areas should get at least half an inch, or more.

In terms of temperatures, daytime highs will stay well-below 100 degrees with most areas falling into the middle to low 90s through the weekend.

Beyond the weekend, a cold front is set to arrive in South-Central Texas starting around Wednesday. This pattern could bring daytime highs down below 90 degrees.

Forecasters can not yet predict how cool it will be, but it is a safe bet that no heat-related warnings or advisories will go into effect for at least the next week.

In other words, cross your fingers in hopes the heatwave is actually behind us until sometime next year.

More about:
Coastal Plains
Cold Front
Hill Country
I-35 Corridor
National Weather Service
San Antonio
Thunderstorms

Popular Posts

1

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
2

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
3

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
4

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI
5

Cans of SPAM sold at Texas H-E-B stores subject of USDA health alert