Wet weekend predicted before cold front arrives next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You have likely been waiting for the summertime heatwave to finally fade away, and it now looks like your wait is really coming to an end.

To start with, the National Weather Service is calling for a decent chance for thunderstorms for San Antonio, the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor with even heavier rainfall expected in the Coastal Plains. At this point in time it is hard to predict how much rain will fall where you are, but over the course of several days most areas should get at least half an inch, or more.

In terms of temperatures, daytime highs will stay well-below 100 degrees with most areas falling into the middle to low 90s through the weekend.

Beyond the weekend, a cold front is set to arrive in South-Central Texas starting around Wednesday. This pattern could bring daytime highs down below 90 degrees.

Forecasters can not yet predict how cool it will be, but it is a safe bet that no heat-related warnings or advisories will go into effect for at least the next week.

In other words, cross your fingers in hopes the heatwave is actually behind us until sometime next year.