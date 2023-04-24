KTSA KTSA Logo

Winning ticket for $95 million Lotto Texas Jackpot sold in Colleyville

By Don Morgan
April 24, 2023 9:44AM CDT
Lotto Texas Winner/Photo-Texas Lottery

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) — We have a winner!

The Texas Lottery says someone has finally won the top prize for Lotto Texas.

The jackpot was pumped up to $95 million in the April 22 drawing. Someone bought the winning ticket in Colleyville.

The winner’s name hasn’t been released but they have picked the cash value option, meaning they will get a single lump-sum payout.

There hadn’t been a jackpot winner since September.

