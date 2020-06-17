      Weather Alert

Woman avoids a wrong way driver…but not an apartment building

Don Morgan
Jun 17, 2020 @ 6:49am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman driving on a Southwest side road managed to steer clear of a wrong way driver….but an apartment building wasn’t so easy to avoid.

The woman was traveling in the 200 block of Lackell Avenue just after 3 A.M. Wednesday when she say another car operating in her lane.

She swerved and managed to miss the wrong way driver but she jumped a curb and bumped into an apartment building.

There was only some minor damage to the building and the woman was checked out at the scene by first responders. No charges are expected to be filed against her.

The wrong way driver didn’t stop.

