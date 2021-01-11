Woman lying down on a San Antonio street struck by a pickup, dies at the scene
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman was hit by a truck and killed Sunday night.
It happened at around 10:30 P.M. as the woman who had just left a nearby bar was lying in one of the Northbound lanes of West Avenue, close to Jackson Keller.
The driver of a pickup didn’t see her and hit the woman as she sat up.
The driver did stop and stayed on the scene until help arrived but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges are going to be filed against the driver and the woman’s name has not been released.