Woman shot after failed carjacking on East Side, SAPD

By Christian Blood
December 8, 2023 11:56AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for two suspects after a woman was shot outside her home Friday morning.

Investigators say she was shot during a failed carjacking in the 100 block of Elaine Drive.

KSAT-12 reports the woman had just pulled out of her driveway when two men in ski masks drove up and tried to take her car. Just after that attempt, they pulled guns and started shooting.

SAPD says the two men drove off in the car they showed up in, apparently not getting what they wanted.

Investigators say the shooting happened just after 6 a.m.

The woman was hit in the shoulder by the gunfire, but she is expected to recover.

