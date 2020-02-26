Woman struck and killed on San Antonio’s Northeast Side
San Antonio (KTSA News) – A woman has been struck and killed while trying to cross Nacogdoches Road just south of Wurzbach Parkway.
An employee at Fidelo’s Mexican Restaurant told KTSA News that the woman had just left the eatery around 6 this morning when the fatal accident occurred. He says she was trying to cross the street to get to the place where she works when she was hit by a white pickup truck.
The driver stopped to render aid. No charges are expected to be filed.