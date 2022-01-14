Someone whose boss needs to check on the workload has made today “Dress Up Your Dog Day”.
Far be it from me to tell you what to do (that’s what we have Democrats for), but your dog doesn’t need a sweater.
Not unless it’s hairless, or you live in the Alps.
You can buy one or make one, and just make sure he or she doesn’t overheat, because that’s a real thing for sweater-wearing dogs.
Fact is, you’re doing the sweater shopping for you, not for the dog.
There are, however, people, who need sweaters. Jus’ sayin’.