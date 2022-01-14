      Weather Alert

Your Dog Doesn’t Need A Sweater

Jack Riccardi
Jan 14, 2022 @ 3:27pm

Someone whose boss needs to check on the workload has made today “Dress Up Your Dog Day”.

Far be it from me to tell you what to do (that’s what we have Democrats for), but your dog doesn’t need a sweater.

Not unless it’s hairless, or you live in the Alps.

You can buy one or make one, and just make sure he or she doesn’t overheat, because that’s a real thing for sweater-wearing dogs.

Fact is, you’re doing the sweater shopping for you, not for the dog.

There are, however, people, who need sweaters. Jus’ sayin’.

TAGS
550 KTSA dog sweaters jack riccardi Just A Minute late afternoon show San Antonio
Popular Posts
Two students at San Antonio's Johnson High School killed in crash near the school's entrance
VIA service changes take effect this week
SAPD: Woman hogtied and caged toddlers
Mother charged after son found in trunk at COVID test site
Man shot by thieves stealing catalytic converters from cars parked at a San Antonio apartment complex
Connect With Us Listen To Us On