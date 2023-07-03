2 killed after SUV crashes into car on Southeast Side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a crash that left a man and a woman dead on the Southeast Side.

Investigators say a car was hit by an SUV around 10 p.m. Sunday night, and both people in the car died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the SUV was not drunk, and it is unknown if the car hit was leaving a bar or a bingo hall located nearby.

KSAT-12 reports the crash happened at the intersection of Old Corpus Christi Road and Highway 181.

No names are being released at this time.