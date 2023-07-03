KTSA KTSA Logo

2 killed after SUV crashes into car on Southeast Side

By Christian Blood
July 3, 2023 10:36AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a crash that left a man and a woman dead on the Southeast Side.

Investigators say a car was hit by an SUV around 10 p.m. Sunday night, and both people in the car died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the SUV was not drunk, and it is unknown if the car hit was leaving a bar or a bingo hall located nearby.

KSAT-12 reports the crash happened at the intersection of Old Corpus Christi Road and Highway 181.

No names are being released at this time.

More about:
crash
Highway 181
Old Corpus Christi Road

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Sheriff's Office turns to public for help in identifying armed robbery suspects
2

National Weather Service: Dangerous Heat Continues Through End of June
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies truck driver crushed by marble slabs at San Antonio business
4

Group of teens vandalize San Antonio's Thomas Jefferson High School
5

Dangerous heat continues, marginal chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday