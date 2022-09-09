9/11 Memorial Climb happening Sunday at Tower of the Americas

Underside of the Tower of the Americas tourist attraction. Hemisfair Park, San Antonio, Texas, 2008.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There will be numerous 9/11 memorial events around the country this weekend, and one in San Antonio will be marking its 10th anniversary after a two-year hiatus.

The San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb is set for Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Tower of the Americas. Organizers of the event say it is one of the largest memorial climbs in the nation with hundreds of first responders taking part.

More than 500 first responders from more than 100 different agencies are expected to be involved.

The purpose of the San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb is to pay tribute to the 343 fallen firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine emergency medical service technicians who died during the attacks at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.