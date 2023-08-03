99 years for convicted sex offender

Convicted sex offender Juan Alvarez-Ramirez’s life changed forever.

Being found guilty of one count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Sexual Performance with a Child by a Bexar County jury, the defendant elected to have his punishment set by the Judge presiding over his case rather than a jury.

The punishment for the crimes committed range from 25 to 99 years or life imprisonment.

Evidence and arguments of counsel regarding punishment were presented to Presiding Judge Raymond Angelini.

A Continuous Sexual Abuse requires defendant Alvarez-Ramirez to serve the full sentence.

The court immediately sentenced the defendant to 99 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Alvarez-Ramirez repeatedly abused the victim over several years, starting when the victim was eleven.

The victim testified and recounted the abuse she endured by Alvarez-Ramirez from 2015 to 2018.

“We, as a community, condemn Juan Alvarez-Ramirez’s actions and hold him responsible for the innocent life he profoundly affected,” stated Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “We praise the trial team’s dedication and commend the courage of the victim. Together, we stand united against child abuse in our community.”