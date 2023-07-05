Stabbing leads to SWAT call, barricade at Northside apartment complex

Source: YouTube

A stabbing at a Northside apartment leasing office leads to a barricade involving the SWAT team.

It happened just before 10 o’clock off Blanco Road near Wurzbach Parkway.

San Antonio Police say the woman, a tenant at the complex, entered the office, sat down and waited her turn to speak with a leasing agent.

When the leasing agent sat down to speak with her, she got up brandishing a knife and reportedly stabbed the agent several times.

Police Sergeant Washington Moscoso said the attack was unprovoked.

The victim was rushed by EMS to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The suspect retreated to her apartment, barricading herself inside.

The SWAT team and negotiators arrived and tried to communicate with her.

Ultimately, tear gas was deployed and the suspect made her way onto the balcony of her apartment.

Minutes later she was taken into custody.

She sustained minor cuts during the stabbing, according to SAPD, she was treated by EMS.

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The name of the suspect has not been released.