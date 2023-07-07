KTSA KTSA Logo

Footage shows pair of early morning drive by shootings in Cibolo

By Tom Perumean
July 7, 2023 3:14PM CDT
Cibolo Police Department -July 26, 2023

A search is underway for a group of men tied to a silver or grey sedan breaking into cars and opening fire in two incidents.

The first happened around 1 am, June 26.

In video obtained by the Cibolo Police Department, the suspect car pulled up in a cul-de-sac off 100-block of Sunset Heights, two men get out and one opens fire on a home.

Police say the property was damaged by gunfire, but no one was hit.

A few nights later just after midnight on July 1, the same car was spotted in a neighborhood on the 100-block of Spring Willow.

This time, police say a burglary crew of four or more men jumped out and started pulling door handles and stealing from unlocked cars and trucks.

Cibolo Police Department – July 01, 2023

In this case, the crew appeared to be spotted by a resident who rushed toward the car.

Members of the robbery crew are seen leaning out of the car and opened fire, but missed the home-owner.

 

 

