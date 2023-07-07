Footage shows pair of early morning drive by shootings in Cibolo

A search is underway for a group of men tied to a silver or grey sedan breaking into cars and opening fire in two incidents.

The first happened around 1 am, June 26.

In video obtained by the Cibolo Police Department, the suspect car pulled up in a cul-de-sac off 100-block of Sunset Heights, two men get out and one opens fire on a home.

Police say the property was damaged by gunfire, but no one was hit.

A few nights later just after midnight on July 1, the same car was spotted in a neighborhood on the 100-block of Spring Willow.

This time, police say a burglary crew of four or more men jumped out and started pulling door handles and stealing from unlocked cars and trucks.

In this case, the crew appeared to be spotted by a resident who rushed toward the car.

Members of the robbery crew are seen leaning out of the car and opened fire, but missed the home-owner.