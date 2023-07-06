Britney Spears backhanded by Wembanyama security in Las Vegas!

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The quest for a picture with newly drafted Spurs star Victor Wembanyama goes wrong for singing sensation Britney Spears.

The singer reportedly rushed up and tapped Wemby on the shoulder to get the snap when Spurs Director of Team Security Damian Smith allegedly backhanded the star to get her away from the basketball player.

The run in Wednesday night at the Catch at the Aria Hotel is now the subject of a police report filed by Spears.

TMZ reports Britney is a fan of Victor and went over to ask for a picture when Smith took action, backhanding her, knocking her glasses off and causing her to fall to the ground.

After the incident Britney and husband Sam Asghari retreated to a table.

Minutes later Smith approached and apologized to the singer, admitting he didn’t know who she was.

Afterward, Britney’s own security people spent time with Smith, then filed the police report alleging battery.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will meet with Spears sometime today to get the face-to-face facts.