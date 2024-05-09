AAA Texas: Gas prices fluctuate, still 19 cents higher compared to last year

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Drivers in San Antonio are getting a marginal break at the pump this week, but when compared to gas prices at this time last year, that break essentially disappears.

In the Alamo City, it now costs an average of $3.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. At a glance, you might notice that 14-cent drop compared to last week’s average price of $3.36.

Then again, a wider angle still shows the San Antonio average price for regular unleaded being a quarter higher than last year’s average price of $2.97.

“Despite another week of increasing demand for fuel, supplies are keeping pace,” said AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices will likely fluctuate throughout May and could increase as the busy Memorial Day travel period nears.”

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is six cents less than on this day last week and is 19 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Fort Worth are paying the most on average at $3.37 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $3.03 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.64, which is three cents less when compared to this day last week and 11 cents more per gallon when compared to this day last year.

The latest data from the Energy Information Administration indicates that despite gasoline demand reaching its highest level in two months, supplies continue to build. This is helping to keep pump prices in check. Gas prices will likely fluctuate throughout May and could increase as the busy Memorial Day travel period approaches.