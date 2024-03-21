AAA Texas: Gas prices keep climbing, up another 14 cents

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices are on the rise, and there is no indication that your wallet will get a break anytime soon.

In fact, every surveyed metropolitan area in Texas has an average price of over $3.00 per gallon for regular unleaded, a sharp contrast to last week when that number was around half.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 14 cents more than on this day last week and is four cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

“This is the time of year when gas prices usually start to increase thanks to seasonal demand and the switchover to summer blend fuel. In addition, crude oil, the main ingredient in gas, is getting more expensive,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas.

Of the metropolitan areas surveyed, drivers in Dallas are paying the most on average at $3.36 per gallon while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $3.00 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.53, which is 12 cents more when compared to this day last week and nine cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Seasonal travel demand, rising crude oil prices and the switchover to summer-blend fuel are driving gas prices higher across Texas.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil has climbed $4 per barrel over the last month. As crude oil constitutes a substantial portion, at least 50%, of each gallon’s cost, its price hike directly impacts consumers. Moreover, the switch to pricier summer blend fuel is anticipated to elevate the state’s gas price average by an additional 5 to 20 cents.