AAA Texas: State gas price average up a penny, San Antonio more than a dime

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices continue to trend upward as April is here and the switchover to summer-blend gasoline is upon us.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.17 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than on this day last week and is one cent more per gallon compared to this day last year.

“The statewide gas price average only saw a penny increase on the week ,” said AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster. “In the coming days summer blend gasoline will come on to the market and that could push price averages up another five to twenty cents.”

San Antonio saw an increase of more than a dime, going from $3.04 last week up to $3.15 to begin April.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.46 per gallon while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.99 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.57, which is three cents more when compared to this day last week and six cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Demand for gasoline is rebounding as many visitors are expected to visit or travel the state in the coming days for the solar eclipse. Gasoline stock supplies dropped slightly week over week. Meanwhile, the price for crude remains higher. West Texas Intermediate is now $85 per barrel.