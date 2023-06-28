Apartment fire in Leon Valley leaves people homeless, residents upset

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous residents are upset after 12 units at an apartment complex in Leon Valley were destroyed by fire.

KSAT-12 reports the Vista del Rey Apartments lit up Tuesday afternoon, and firefighters were met by smoke and flames coming from at least 4 of the units upon arrival.

But some residents living there felt like firefighters had a hard time getting into the complex due to its layout.

Unclear is the extent of the dame to the entire complex.

The fire has left numerous residents with nowhere to go.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.