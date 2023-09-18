BCSO: Driver in custody, passenger at large after chase in West Bexar County

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for one of two people involved in an early morning chase in far West Bexar County before sunrise on Monday.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to pull the car over around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 211.

Investigators say the car eventually reached the San Antonio city limits just before police managed to grab the driver, but the passenger was able to get away.

KSAT-12 says the passenger got away in the area of East Amber Place and Walhala Avenue.

Investigators say a search of the car turned up multiple weapons and stolen IDs

The San Antonio Police Department is now involved in the search via EAGLE helicopter and K9 units.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will pass along more details when possible.