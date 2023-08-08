Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Two inmates die after having medical episodes at Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the deaths of two jail inmates over the weekend.

According to a press release, a Deputy was told an inmate was passed out in a restroom Saturday afternoon.

The Deputy responded and found 33-year- old Kevin Arballo on the toilet and unresponsive. He called for help and began life-saving measures on Arballo. The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the exact cause of Arballo’s death but early indications are that he suffered from a medical episode brought on by preexisting medical conditions. The BCSO says Arballo also had a history of substance.

Then the next night, a Deputy found 54 year-old Wade Graham unresponsive on his bunk. Medical staff were alerted and began life-saving measures. Graham was brought to a local hospital but he passed away early Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says Graham also had a pre-existing medical condition but the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of his death.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified of both deaths.