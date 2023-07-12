Body found in far East Bexar County, investigators looking for clues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out what led to the death of a woman whose body was found in a field Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the call at around 1:15 pm, and the body of a woman believed to be 29 years old was found lying in the grass near the intersection of N. Foster Rd and Summerfest Dr.

“We believe that she’s a 29-year-old female, a homeless woman that frequented the area,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. “We’ve already had several witnesses stop to talk to us about that. At this point it’s way too early to tell if there’s any foul play involved.”

Investigators think there is a chance the hot temperatures could have played a role in the woman’s death.

Sheriff Salazar says the body was found by someone riding an ATV.

BCSO is talking to someone who knew the woman well, but they do not yet know if the contact is a witness or a suspect, or neither.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.