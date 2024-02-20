Body of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham found in Trinity River

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Not quite a week after 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham went missing, the search is over.

News 4 SA is reporting Cunningham’s body was found in the Trinity River, although the exact time is not known.

Cunningham went missing Thursday when she failed to show up at school. The next day, Don Steven McDougal was arrested on an assault charge, but he was also reported to be a person of interest.

According to reports, McDougal will be charged with murder.

FOX 26 TV in Houston had reported on Cunningham’s disappearance and McDougal’s arrest late last week.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.