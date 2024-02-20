KTSA KTSA Logo

Body of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham found in Trinity River

By Christian Blood
February 20, 2024 4:34PM CST
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) —  Not quite a week after 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham went missing, the search is over.

News 4 SA is reporting Cunningham’s body was found in the Trinity River, although the exact time is not known.

Cunningham went missing Thursday when she failed to show up at school. The next day, Don Steven McDougal was arrested on an assault charge, but he was also reported to be a person of interest.

According to reports, McDougal will be charged with murder.

FOX 26 TV in Houston had reported on Cunningham’s disappearance and McDougal’s arrest late last week.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

More about:
Audrii Cunningham
body
Don Steven McDougal
Found

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Man accused of inappropriate contact with child in 2019 is arrested
2

San Antonio Police: Elderly man assaulted at North Star Mall after a dressing room mix-up
3

Country Music Superstar Toby Keith dies at 62 after long battle with cancer
4

San Antonio Police: Woman shot in the face while standing outside East Side store
5

Texas DPS: Human smuggler arrested, 4 illegal immigrants stopped