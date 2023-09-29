Boy shot by two others in car, both detained at urgent care clinic

Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One boy is in the hospital after he was shot while walking home on the Northeast Side.

The San Antonio Police Department says the boy was shot along Sunset Terrace by two other boys who pulled up in an SUV and started firing.

Investigators say the boy was hit and then fell to the ground.

Police say the boys in the car crashed into a pole right after the shooting.

SAPD says a woman who witnessed the crash took the two boys to urgent care, although she was not aware of the shooting that had happened just prior.

Officers later responded to the clinic before investigators found shell casings in the area where the boy walking was shot.

The two suspects were detained, which lifted a lockdown that had bee placed at a nearby school.

The boy who was shot was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center and his current status is unknown.

Police continue the investigation.