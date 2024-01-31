Boerne high school lockdowns lifted after unspecified threats

High Schools in Boerne locked down after threats

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Lockdowns at both high schools in Boerne have ended without incident.

The lockdowns were taken by Boerne police after threats were made against them.

Boerne High School and Champion High School were both searched by law enforcement.

Boerne High students returned to classes just after noon, students at Champion High followed around 90-minutes later.

Out of precaution, nearby Cibolo Elementary School was also locked down. The lockdown there has since been lifted.

Boerne police stated “there has been no shooting of any kind on campus.”

All campuses have returned to their normal operations.

