Cibolo PD names two suspects after officer-involved-shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Cibolo Police Department is releasing the name of two men now facing charges after an officer-involved-shooting that resulted in no serious injuries on Friday.

KTSA News reported the shooting after a Facebook post went up detailing how the shooting unfolded.

In a statement from CPD, the identity of the two suspects detained after the shooting is now released.

Investigators say Ceasar Gomez, 34, was driving the car approached by police officers behind the Pic N Pac gas station at 2451 FM 11013. The passenger was identified as Michael Thamen, 45. Both men were listed as being from San Antonio.

Further investigation after the shooting found that Gomez had an outstanding warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s Office connected to possession of methamphetamine and a parole violation. Gomez now faces felony charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Thamen was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Gomez is accused of pulling a gun and pointing it at officers during an altercation that broke out after police began questioning him.

The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave during an investigation being led by the Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers.