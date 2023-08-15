Cops losing guns, stun-guns, vests and more in car burglaries

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is trying to figure out how to stop city-issued items from falling into the wrong hands.

Records show an officer on duty for two-years lost his gun and then a stun-gun in two separate car break-ins. That officer received was suspended twice for a total of four days as discipline.

Another officer, with five years on the force, was suspended for three days when his car was broken into and his gun, body armor, shotgun rounds, personal shotgun and his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle were stolen.

In February, Police Chief Williams McManus had his department issued SUV broken into. He lost a ballistic vest for which he later reimbursed the department for the cost.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.