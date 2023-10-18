Cornyn: Bexar County getting almost $1M to support law enforcement

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 03: U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), joined by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), speaks on Title 42 immigration policy on May 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican Senators spoke out against the expiration of Title 42 saying it would be detrimental for southern states along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nearly a million dollars is now coming to Bexar County in the form of a federal grant from the Justice Department.

Texas U.S. Senator John Cornyn made the announcement Wednesday the money is coming from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG), the total of the grant amounting to $994,211.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities like San Antonio.”

The money will be used to supply law enforcement and fund the Adult Treatment Court Collaborative and the Women’s Mental Health Court, and provide law enforcement investigations for child survivors of domestic violence.

Sen. Cornyn says he is a supporter of the program and he has urged the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies to fully fund the Byrne JAG Program during the appropriations process.