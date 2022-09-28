CPS Energy sending crews to Jacksonville in anticipation of Hurricane Ian

Photo: CPS Energy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is sending crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival to assist with repairs after the storm moves through.

The assistance was requested by Jacksonville Electric Authority.

“Our crews are among the best in the business at getting the lights back on quickly and safely in all kinds of weather conditions,” said CPS Energy President & CEO Rudy D. Garza. “When JEA reached out to us, I immediately called the CEO and told him we’d answer the call. We are One Team here in our community and for our fellow neighbors in need halfway across the country.”

The San Antonio power utility said the team, which includes 35 people traveling in 17 vehicles, left San Antonio Wednesday.