Dangerous heat to continue in San Antonio through June

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are expecting a break from the current heatwave gripping the Alamo City and much of South-Central Texas, you might want to take a realistic approach for the remainder of June.

The National Weather Service says a combination of Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will be issued for different parts of the region over the next seven to 10 days.

Through the remainder of the month, heat indices between 105 and 117 can be expended depending on the day or location. There is virtually no chance of rain or thunderstorms through at least Monday night.

Note: Heat-related illness will remain a significant risk for those working or playing outside for extended periods of time, especially from 10 a.m. through sunset.

Safety measures include drinking lots of water, taking frequent breaks, preferably in places with air conditioning, and wearing light-colored and loose fitting clothes.

Urgent: It is critical to check the backseat of a car where children or pets have been riding after parking. The temperature inside a parked car with windows rolled up can rise as many as 20 degrees in a few as 10 minutes if parked outside, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.