DPS: Man shot dead after police chase ends in Converse

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is confirming the death of a man who led a police chase on Monday afternoon.

Troopers tried to pull the man over in the area of I-35 and Solms, just outside New Braunfels. Investigators say the Dodge Caravan drove away and eventually reached speeds of up to 110 miles per hour, according to DPS.

After heading down I-35 toward San Antonio, the chase ended up on Loop 1604, at which point the Caravan crashed into a pickup truck near FM 78.

Following the crash, investigators say the man refused to comply with orders, and they also say the man was unaffected after getting tased. One trooper ended up shooting the man, who later died at a hospital.

A woman in the car with the suspect had minor injuries.

There were two people in the Chevy Tahoe that was also involved in the crash, a man that was unhurt and a woman who was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and KTSA will give more details when possible.