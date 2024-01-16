KTSA KTSA Logo

Family of 6 displaced after electrical fire outside downtown

By Christian Blood
January 16, 2024 6:14AM CST
Share
Family of 6 displaced after electrical fire outside downtown
Firefighter spray water fighting. Emergency, Fire at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department thinks an electrical fire near downtown has caused around $20,000 in damage, and the family of six living there has to find somewhere to go.

KSAT-12 reports the family has made arrangements to stay with family after a housefire that broke out before 10 p.m. Monday night.

Firefighters were met by flames coming from the home in the 200 block of Pendleton Avenue. The fire was put out quickly, and investigators believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

No injuries were reported.

More about:
downtown
electrical
housefire
San Antonio fire Department

Popular Posts

1

Hard freeze for San Antonio, dangerous wind chills for Hill Country
2

Fire at HEB on San Antonio's West Side likely caused by an electrical issue
3

San Antonio Police: Woman in stable condition after she was shot by car thieves
4

San Antonio Fire Department: Massive two-alarm fire destroys downtown warehouse
5

San Antonio Police: 19 year-old arrested for shooting ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend outside North Side nightclub