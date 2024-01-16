Family of 6 displaced after electrical fire outside downtown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department thinks an electrical fire near downtown has caused around $20,000 in damage, and the family of six living there has to find somewhere to go.

KSAT-12 reports the family has made arrangements to stay with family after a housefire that broke out before 10 p.m. Monday night.

Firefighters were met by flames coming from the home in the 200 block of Pendleton Avenue. The fire was put out quickly, and investigators believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

No injuries were reported.