Friday Five: Angel Songs

By Dennis Foley
December 9, 2022 1:58PM CST
5. Jeff Healey Band – Angel Eyes

4. Juice Newton – Angel Of The Morning

3. Aerosmith – Angel

2. Train – Calling All Angels

1. The Black Crowes – She Talks to Angels

Honorable Mention

Alan Jackson – Angels and Alcohol

Charley Pride – Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’

Elvis Costello – [The Angels Wanna Wear My] Red Shoes

Gregg Allman — I’m No Angel

The Heights – How Do You Talk To An Angel

Poison – Fallen Angel

Real Life – Send Me An Angel

Roxy Music – Angel Eyes

Rush – Clockwork Angels

Sarah McLachlan – Angel

Shaggy – Angel

Slaughter – Fly To The Angels

Slayer – Angel of Death

Thin Lizzy – Angel of Death

Train – Angel In Blue Jeans

U2 – Angel of Harlem

Willie Nelson – Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground

Yngwie Malmsteen – Angel In Heat

