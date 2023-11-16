Future of East Side crack house uncertain after BCSO raid

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The future of a home raided multiple times by police over suspected drug trafficking is up in the air after it was seriously damaged by a fourth raid in a year.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirms the arrest of ten people during the most recent raid on Wednesday.

“I’ll call my shot–I’d ultimately like to shut this place down,” says Sheriff Javier Salazar. “If the landlord doesn’t know by now what they’re doing, I don’t know what it’s going to take.”

Sheriff Salazar says they had information suggesting the home was fortified. Knowing this, the department decided to use a tactical vehicle with a battering ram to smash through a wall of the property.

While entering the home, Sheriff’s deputies stirred up residual tear gas particles in the carpet of the home from a previous raid by the San Antonio Police Department that slowed the investigation and search.

“We went in and we were looking for crack cocaine and anything to do with that,” Salazar said. “Scales and packaging materials, so we’re definitely on the right track.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives brought in a search dog to locate any weapons on the property.

“Looking for weapons which is absolutely always found when you find is a commercial drug operation,”

As BCSO was making their entry, a number of people in the home tried to flee out the back, but they were intercepted by waiting officers. Salazar says not all of those arrested will face charges.

But the Sheriff’s determination to see the home go away is a priority. “City Code compliance is out here as well,” Salazar says. “We’re going to stick with it until we can either get this place shuttered or demolished.”