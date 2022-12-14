Gov Abbott: Illegal border crossings could be aided by organizations outside of government

The border wall runs several miles through a rural area east of Brownsville, TX helping to control the flow of illegal immigrants crossing the Rio Grande River from Mexico. Several places have wide gaps with no gates visible. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Record numbers of illegal immigrants continue to cross the southern border of Texas and Mexico, and Governor Greg Abbott now wants to know if the crisis is getting help from within the United States.

It is not known what non-governmental organizations might be helping the migrants, but Governor Abbott has sent a letter to Attorney General Ken Paxton highlighting the need for a vigilant response to what he says is ‘President Biden’s border crisis.’ Investigations are coming to determine whether or not non-governmental organizations are planning and assisting large numbers of illegal border crossing.

“There have been recent reports that non-governmental organizations may have assisted with illegal border crossings near El Paso,” reads the letter. “We further understand NGOs may be engaged in unlawfully orchestrating other border crossings through activities on both sides of the border, including in sectors other than El Paso. In light of these reports, I am calling on the Texas Attorney General’s Office to initiate an investigation into the role of NGOs in planning and facilitating the illegal transportation of illegal immigrants across our borders. In addition, I stand ready to work with you to craft any sensible legislative solutions your office may propose that are aimed at solving the ongoing border crisis and the role that NGOs may play in encouraging it.”

In a release, Governor Abbott says more than 2,600 illegal immigrants crossed the border near El Paso in a span of 24 hours.

With the end of Title 42 near, Governor Abbott is expecting a dramatic increase in the number of illegal immigrants crossing the Texas-Mexico.